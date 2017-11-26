WATCH: Woman steals $900 puppy from Florida pet store

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—A nearly $1000 puppy was stolen from an Orlando pet shop and it was all caught on camera.

The owner of The Puppy Stop in the 2500 block of East Colonial Drive believes crystal clear surveillance footage will lead to a speedy arrest in the case of the purloined puppy.

Security cameras captured two girls walking into the store and looking around for a few minutes, going from one puppy to the next.

The girls left the store and get into a car that is parked right by the door.

Another woman then gets out of the car and can be seen on the video footage walking into the shop. Within seconds, the woman picks up the $ 900 puppy that the two girls had spotted.

The woman talked with a store clerk, getting him to look in the other direction then ran out of the store with the dog, climbing into the waiting car.

“This girl she knew what she was looking for and she was just looking for the right minute to bolt out the door. And when you get people that want it like that, you know, how are you going to stop them?” said Charles Glatz, owner of The Puppy Stop.

Glatz said this is the fourth puppy theft at his store in the past few years.

In the earlier cases, the puppies were recovered, and the thieves arrested and prosecuted.

