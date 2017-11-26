Police: Woman killed after alcohol-involved scooter crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is dead after police say she crashed her electric scooter in St. Petersburg early Sunday morning.

According to St. Pete police, 30-year-old Julia Smith was driving her 2017 Taizhou Zhongneng scooter south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street around 1:15 a.m. when the scooter drifted to the side of the road.

Officers say the scooter then hit a curb just north of 8th Avenue. Smith lost control and was thrown to the ground.

She was taken to Bayfront Health where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say alcohol was a factor in the crash.