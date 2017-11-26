Police: Woman killed after alcohol-involved scooter crash in St. Pete

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is dead after police say she crashed her electric scooter in St. Petersburg early Sunday morning.

According to St. Pete police, 30-year-old Julia Smith was driving her 2017 Taizhou Zhongneng scooter south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street around 1:15 a.m. when the scooter drifted to the side of the road.

Officers say the scooter then hit a curb just north of 8th Avenue. Smith lost control and was thrown to the ground.

She was taken to Bayfront Health where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s