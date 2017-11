ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Zephyrhills are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Officers say Kenneth Basil Roe was reported missing Saturday.

He was last seen in the area of 9th Street and North Avenue.

The teenager was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown high-top shoes and a light blue jacket that says “ARCHIE’S” in red letters. Police say he was riding a black bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (813) 780-0050.