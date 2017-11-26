New app finds local black-owned businesses near you

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking to support minority-owned businesses this holiday season — there’s an app for that.

The “official black wallstreet” app is a growing directory of black-owned businesses across the country.

App users can identify themselves as a consumer or business owner when the enter the app and use their location to find businesses nearby.

Miasha Helton, who owns a salon in California, is just one of the business owners getting in on the action. “We like to stay visible on those social networks and get people in, plus the best advertisement is word of mouth,” said Helton.

She can list her business’ location and description– so shoppers can find it easily.

The app is available on iTunes and google play for free.

