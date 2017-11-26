Man killed in Bartow hit-and-run, deputies searching for driver

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A hit-and-run crash in Polk County left one man dead early Sunday morning, deputies say.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 60 near Cedar Trail Landfill in Bartow.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Barry Lee Powell Jr. was walking west along the shoulder of the highway when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that was also headed west.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe they are looking for a black vehicle with damage to the passenger side, front headlamp assembly and front quarter panel. They do not know the make or model of the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is also looking for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call (863) 298-6200. You can also call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

Map provided by Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

