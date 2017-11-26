Human remains found in trash can in Citrus Co.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Investigators are trying to identify the remains of a small-framed male that were found inside a trash can in Homosassa on Saturday.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the gruesome discovery was made on a wooded lot off American Avocet Pt.

An autopsy revealed the remains are those of a small-framed male. He was likely wearing jeans and a t-shirt at the time of his death.

Neighbors said the trash can had been left there since the week of September 11, when Hurricane Irma hit the area.

Anyone with information on the male’s identity or on the person(s) who left the trash can or any suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area should call 352-726-1121 and ask to speak with the on-call major crimes detective. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS or go to their website at http://www.crimestopperscitrus.com and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

