Human remains found in trash can in Citrus Co.

By Published: Updated:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Investigators are trying to identify the remains of a small-framed male that were found inside a trash can in Homosassa on Saturday.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the gruesome discovery was made on a wooded lot off American Avocet Pt.

An autopsy revealed the remains are those of a small-framed male. He was likely wearing jeans and a t-shirt at the time of his death.

Neighbors said the trash can had been left there since the week of September 11, when Hurricane Irma hit the area.

Anyone with information on the male’s identity or on the person(s) who left the trash can or any suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area should call 352-726-1121 and ask to speak with the on-call major crimes detective. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS or go to their website at http://www.crimestopperscitrus.com and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s