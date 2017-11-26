Man dies, grandson injured after being struck by elderly woman at St. Pete bus stop

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a man is dead and his grandson was injured after a car hit them in St. Petersburg Sunday afternoon.

Santiago Carcamo, 83, and Gabriel Oliva, 35, were sitting at a bus stop in front of Disston Plaza on 49th Street North when a car driven by Louise Pequeno, 78 went off the road and hit them.

Carcamo suffered critical injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health where he later died.  Oliva suffered broken bones, but is expected to be okay.

Investigators say after the collision, Pequeno stopped the car and started cooperating.

Police are looking for the driver of a light-colored SUV which they believe swerved to avoid her but made contact with her vehicle. Anyone with information on the driver should call 893-7780 or text SPPD + their tip to TIP411.

Officers have shut down 49th Street from 34th Avenue to 38th Avenue while they investigate.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s