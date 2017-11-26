Man dies, grandson injured after being struck by elderly woman at St. Pete bus stop

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a man is dead and his grandson was injured after a car hit them in St. Petersburg Sunday afternoon.

Santiago Carcamo, 83, and Gabriel Oliva, 35, were sitting at a bus stop in front of Disston Plaza on 49th Street North when a car driven by Louise Pequeno, 78 went off the road and hit them.

Carcamo suffered critical injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health where he later died. Oliva suffered broken bones, but is expected to be okay.

Investigators say after the collision, Pequeno stopped the car and started cooperating.

Police are looking for the driver of a light-colored SUV which they believe swerved to avoid her but made contact with her vehicle. Anyone with information on the driver should call 893-7780 or text SPPD + their tip to TIP411.

Officers have shut down 49th Street from 34th Avenue to 38th Avenue while they investigate.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: