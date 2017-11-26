Florida State student who died after frat party remembered

By Published:

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Some 500 people attended a memorial service for a Florida State University fraternity pledge whose death after a party led to the indefinite interim suspension of all Greek life on campus.

Family, friends and former classmates attended the Saturday service at Pompano Beach High School to honor 20-year-old Andrew Coffey.

Coffey attended a Nov. 3 off-campus party and was found unresponsive hours later. Authorities still haven’t determined his cause of death but believe alcohol may have been involved.

After his death, FSU president John Thrasher suspended Greek activity, saying time is needed to “review and reflect on the loss of a young life and to implement serious changes.”

The SunSentinel reports Coffey’s parents were the first speakers during the two-hour service, followed by about a dozen other family and friends.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s