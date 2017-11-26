Fatal crash causes roadblock on US 301 in Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash is blocking traffic on US 301 in Riverview.
Troopers said the crash occurred near Pleasant Dr.
The incident has caused a complete roadblock on northbound and southbound lanes.
No further details are available at this time.
