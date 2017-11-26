Couple charged with animal cruelty after horse killed on Hillsborough road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say the owners of a horse fatally struck in Lithia Saturday afternoon said they did not have time to repair the fence that would’ve kept their horse out of harm’s way.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Kickliter and his life-in girlfriend, Hazel Soape were arrested after their horse got loose, ran into the roadway and was struck by a passing vehicle.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, but declined medical attention.

The incident occurred on County Road 672, just west of CR39.

Deputies were previously called to the same location the day before when a horse got loose and told the couple to repair their fence to keep the horses safe from motorists.

After Saturday’s incident, investigators said Kickliter and Soape told them they didn’t have time to address any fencing/gate issues or take any other responsible measures to ensure the horses were safe.

The HCSO Agricultural Crimes Unit of the Homeland Security Division came to the property to impound a second horse. Deputies said the impounded horse will be evaluated by a licensed equine veterinarian. The dead horse has since been removed from the property.

Kickliter and Soape were taken into custody and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

