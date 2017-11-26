Busy travel day expected as Thanksgiving travelers return to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Travelers will be returning from spending time with their friends and family for Thanksgiving, which means a busy travel day by air and on the road.

AAA expects, with airfare the cheapest since 2013, 4 million people will be flying this Thanksgiving holiday.

Experts say give yourself plenty of time to get through security, and know what to expect when you go through TSA checkpoints.

“There is a procedural change. Anything larger than a cell phone needs to be removed from your carry-on bag, and placed in a separate bin. It is the same thing they have been doing with laptops for some time now, but now this includes tablets and e-readers,” said Christine Osborn, a spokesperson for Tampa International Airport.

With gas prices low this year, drivers account for about 89 percent of all travelers, according to AAA.

Waze, the GPS navigation software company, released traffic predictions for this year based on data it gathered from its 90 million active users’ daily drives last November. The data predicts the worst time to travel after Thanksgiving nationally will be Monday, Nov. 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic is also expected to increase on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 26, particularly around 2 p.m.

Waze also broke out specific data for major U.S. cities. You can find the worst times to drive around Thanksgiving by city here.