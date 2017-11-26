LIVE UPDATES: Bucs tied 3-3 with Falcons after field goals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road Sunday for a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

You can check back here for live updates throughout the game.

Atlanta kicks field goal. Bucs tied 3-3 with Falcons.

BUCS SCORE! Murray’s 36-yard field goal is good. Bucs lead Falcons 3-0.

KICKOFF: Bucs receive the kick.

The Buccaneers will be looking to continue their winning ways this weekend after two consecutive wins. The team finally snapped their 5-game losing streak at home against the New York Jets in Week 10. Last week, the Bucs defeated the Dolphins on the road.

The Bucs are now 4-6 on the season. The Falcons are 6-4.

Tampa Bay will be looking to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to lead the team to another road win Sunday afternoon. Fitzpatrick is set to start in place of Jameis Winston, who is out for the third consecutive week due to a shoulder injury.

