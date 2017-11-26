Actress Naya Rivera arrested for domestic battery

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.V. (WFLA) — Singer and actress Naya Rivera is facing a domestic battery charge following an incident in West Virginia.

The former “Glee” actress was arrested in Kanawha County Saturday night.

Rivera’s husband Ryan Dorsey told deputies that the actress hit him in the head and the lip while the pair were out on a walk with their 2-year-old son, according to the criminal complaint.

Dorsey also provided cell phone video of the incident, leading to Rivera’s arrest.

Rivera was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge just after midnight and was released on a $1,000 bond.

Rivera and Dorsey got married in 2014. Rivera filed for divorce in 2016, but called off the separation last month.