Youth pastor accused of fatally shooting family on Thanksgiving

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — A youth pastor in Virginia has been charged with fatally shooting his wife, her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend on Thanksgiving Day.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that 58-year-old Christopher R. Gattis is being held at a county jail without bail. The shootings occurred at the house they all shared in Chester, which is about 20 minutes south of Richmond.
Gattis is the youth pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Chester.
Neighbors said Jeanett Gattis’ daughter had moved back home about six weeks ago from Oregon and had brought along her boyfriend.
