Woman killed after car strikes large tree in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was killed when the car she was driving veered off the road and struck a tree in Hillsborough County Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened on New River Hills Parkway at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The agency said 69-year-old Patricia Clark was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons her 2015 Volkswagen Passat left the roadway and struck a large tree head-on.

According to the incident report, Clark was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Clark was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital where she later died.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

