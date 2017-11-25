VIDEO: Train pulls into station with burned boy’s body on top

Published:

PHILADELPHIA (KRON/CNN) — Police in Philadelphia continue to investigate the discovery of a burned body found on top of a train.

The discovery was made Friday morning atop a SEPTA train bound for Chestnut Hill.

A spokesperson for the transit agency says the body was already on top as the train pulled into Jefferson Station.

Police say the victim was an African American male, between 16 and 20 years old, with burns all over his body.

It’s not yet been determined how the man died, where, or how long he had been on top of the train.

