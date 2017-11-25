Thanksgiving text mix-up turns into holiday tradition

MESA, Ariz. (KXAN) — An accidental invite to a Thanksgiving feast is now turning into a holiday tradition for two people in Arizona.

Last year, a woman texted a person she thought was her grandson and invited him over for Thanksgiving. It turned out to be a stranger, but he asked if he could come along anyway and showed up for a plate.

“I said sure you can. That’s what grandmas do – they feed everybody,” Wanda Dench told NBC affiliate KPNX.

This year, Jama Hinton visited again — and Dench says he has an open invitation to come over on Thanksgiving.

“Just being friendly, I gained a new friend,” Hinton said. “A new tradition on Thanksgiving and I love it.”