Shoppers celebrate Small Business Saturday in Seminole Heights amid murder investigations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Small businesses in Seminole Heights are hurting in the wake of four unsolved murders.

Customers have been staying away since the first murder happened six weeks ago, but business owners are hoping families will return for Small Business Saturday this weekend.

“It’s our highest grossing, biggest day of the year,” said David Hansen, owner of Urban Bungalow and Bungalow Coffee.

The annual Holiday Shop Hop is part of a big effort to attract shoppers back to the area and rebuild confidence. Around 25 different shops and restaurants in Seminole Heights will take part in offering sales, raffles and prizes.

“We are such a great community and we are so resilient, so we want to show how resilient we are and that this is not going to take us down,” said Hansen.

News Channel 8 was there as dozens turned out for the Holiday Shop Hop.

“We need to support our local businesses”, said Arlynn Haarer, who used to live in Seminole Heights. “It is this neighborhood that gets us to shop local. We have always shopped in this neighborhood.”

Next door at Cleanse Apothecary, Greg Curtis is entering his eighth holiday season in the neighborhood.

The Shop Hop will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all over Seminole Heights.

A portion of event proceeds and donations collected for Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo and will be presented Saturday, Dec. 2, during Seminole Heights’ first-ever Tree Lighting at The Graham Building from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

