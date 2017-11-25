Small plane crashes at St. Pete-Clearwater Airport

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A plane crashed Saturday afternoon in Pinellas County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say it happened at the St. Pete-Clearwater Airport just after 1:15 p.m. at the north end of the runway.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say a small plane was involved.

One man was on the plane when the crash happened. He was taken to Bayfront Medical with injuries. Officials have not said how serious the injuries are.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



