Neptune Beach teen captured near Canadian border after police find grandmother’s body

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teenager who is a person of interest in his grandmother’s death was taken into custody near the Canadian border on Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Logan Mott was captured by U.S. Border agents when he tried to get into Canada near Buffalo, New York.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for Mott earlier in the week after his father, Eric Mott, returned home from vacation to find his home ransacked and his son and mother missing. He also reported several guns missing from the home.

Police said Logan Mott and his grandmother, 53-year-old Kristina French, had been missing for several days.

Deputies say a body that matches the description of French was found Friday.

Logan Mott was named a person of interest in the case shortly after the body was found, and was later taken into custody.

