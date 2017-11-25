Minister admits to impregnating 14-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS (KRON) — A minister in Colorado Springs has been arrested for reportedly having sex with a 14-year-old.

Investigators say the girl got pregnant and gave birth in September.

Now, deputies are concerned there could be more victims.

A pattern of abuse is spelled out in the court documents. There are multiple alleged sexual assaults over at least one year, all involving a child.

“It’s just very disheartening and it’s very concerning. You go to places and you’re there to learn and to grow and fellowship and this kind of thing happens and it’s just tragic,” said Jackie Kirby of El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Romello Leach was a minister, who worked with several churches that meet at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs.

New arrest papers reveal Leach confessed to having sex with a 14-year-old at least four separate times.

He also admits to being the father of her child.

He says he was “full of lust.”

“Sometimes investigations can take a while and this one did obviously. It started in May, it’s November now but we have to have that probable cause,” Kirby said.

Kirby fears there could be more victims.

“If you attend any churches in the Satellite Hotel we would encourage you to talk to your children and see if they could have possibly been a victim of this individual,” she said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Leach made the confession during a recorded phone conversation with his ex-wife.

He is facing eight counts of sex assault and he’ll appear in court on December 4.

