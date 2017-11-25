K9 tracks down Pasco stabbing suspect

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A K9 named PB&J helped deputies track down a stabbing suspect in Pasco County Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The agency said Deputy Garcia and K-9 Farrell (PB&J) were called to a Pasco residence following reports of a stabbing during a domestic violence incident. The location was not disclosed.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, Michael Brommeland, 24, had fled the scene. They established a track and located Brommeland hiding hundreds of yards away under thick vegetation.

Brommeland was “challenged” by the K9-deputy duo and taken into custody.

He has since been charged with aggravated battery and two violation of probation warrants. He was previously convicted on felony battery and grand theft auto charges.

Deputies said the stabbing victim is expected to be okay.

