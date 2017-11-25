Gunman sought after shooting on Florida Turnpike injures 2

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—Two people were shot on the Florida Turnpike in South Lake County Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident occurred at mile marker 272, which is near the Orange-Lake County line. The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m., resulting in authorities closing the southbound lanes of the Turnpike for a short time at mile marker 274, where the victims in a red Chevy Impala stopped, and were met by first responders.

The Turnpike opened Saturday afternoon, after hours of investigation on scene.

FHP Sgt. Kim Montes said the two victims are from Miami, a 37-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. Both were taken to ORMC with injuries now described as minor. Their names are not being released at this time. Their car had several bullet holes on the right side of the vehicle.

Troopers are collecting surveillance video and continuing their investigation to identify the suspect.

Troopers said they are looking for a gray Toyota Camry believed to be linked with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline, 1-800-423-TIPS. Your tip that brings a felony arrest is eligible for a cash reward, and all calls to Crimeline are anonymous.

