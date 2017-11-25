Funeral held for 4th murder victim in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Family, friends and loved ones gathered Saturday to remember Ronald Felton, the fourth victim in the recent string of murders in Seminole Heights.

Police say the 60-year-old was shot and killed on his way to help feed the homeless at a nearby church just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

On Saturday afternoon, a “homegoing celebration” was held for Felton at Allen Temple AME Church.

Felton was killed just a few blocks away from a memorial that was put in place to honor the three previous murder victims in Seminole Heights.

Police believe all four murders are connected. The person responsible for the killings has not yet been caught.

