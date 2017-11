TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash left power lines down at an intersection in Tampa early Saturday morning.

Police say a car hit a pole at the intersection of Manhattan Avenue and San Jose Street. The crash brought down power lines at the intersection.

The road is closed from Henderson Boulevard at San Miguel Street to Manhattan Avenue at Bay to Bay Boulevard.

Crews from the City of Tampa and TECO are at the scene working to make repairs.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.