Boy, 2, dies after neck gets caught in pickup’s power window

By Published:
AP

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after he rolled up his father’s pickup truck window on his neck at a South Carolina construction site.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the father started the truck with his son inside to warm up around 6 p.m. Wednesday, then went out to gather his tools at the site in Seneca.

Addis says when the father came back, he found McCarson Porter unconscious with the power window pressing his neck against the truck’s frame. The coroner says the truck’s window had rocker-type switches.

Addis said in a statement the child died of asphyxiation and his death was ruled an accident.

The coroner says the family lived in Clinton.

