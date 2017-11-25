Ambulance crew stops by beach for woman’s dying wish

Published: Updated:

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WCMH) — A woman being moved to palliative care was given a final wish by the ambulance crew taking care of her.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, in Australia, an ambulance crew was taking a woman to palliative care unit at a local hospital, when the woman said she wished she could see the beach one last time.

The crew decided to grant the woman her wish and took her to the beach at Hervey Bay, where “…tears were shed and the patient felt very happy,” according to the post.

The now viral photo has been shared more than 19,000 times since it was posted November 22.

