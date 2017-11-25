Actor Rance Howard, Ron Howard’s father, dies at 89

(WFLA) – Film and television actor Rance Howard, the father of actors Ron and Clint Howard died Saturday at the age of 89.

Ron Howard announced his father’s death on Twitter early Saturday evening.

“Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons,” the filmmaker tweeted. “Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall [for] his ability to balance ambition [with] great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.”

Howard is best known for his roles in the films “Chinatown” and the 2013 drama “Nebraska,” and on several TV shows including “Seinfield” and “Happy Days.” He also appeared in several of his son Ron’s movies, including “Splash,” “Apollo 13,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

He was married to Jean Speegle Howard and Judy Howard, both of whom preceded him in death.  He is also grandfather to actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

