A ‘Superman of Service’: Family and friends remember fourth Seminole Heights victim

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Family and friends gathered at the Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tampa to say goodbye to 60-year-old Ronald Felton, the fourth person murdered in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

The ceremony began with a song, and congregants were asked to stand and sing in honor of Felton.

“We know God still had Brother Felton in his hands because you could not you could not stop his good deeds,” Pastor Glenn Dames, Jr. said to the crowd as he reminded them to trust in God.

One of Felton’s friends referred to him as the “Superman of Service.” Felton often volunteered to feed the homeless at a local church. He was on his way to the church when he was gunned down nearly two weeks ago.

“Even though the enemy thought he was taking him out, he did not know that Felton had another home,” the pastor said.

Ronald’s sister Linda Cunningham tells us she is comforted by her brother’s legacy.

“He was doing the word of God and whenever you are doing the word of God, hey, I am not concerned about it now. It is well with his soul,” she said.

“I am not so concerned about just Seminole Heights because this person can be anywhere” Cunningham added. “We all have to be safe.”

Cunningham had a message for the killer: “Turn yourself in,” she said. Her other sibling, Reginald, Ronald’s twin, seconds her plea.

“Wherever you at, sir, we’re not mad. You got a heart so please turn yourself in. That is the only thing we want,” said Reginald Felton.

The killer’s arrest may not bring Ronald home, but they say it will bring their family closure.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: