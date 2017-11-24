Time magazine says Trump’s got it wrong

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking to the media before speaking with members of the armed forces via video conference at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

9 p.m.

Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump’s account of how he rejected the magazine’s request for an interview and photo sessions ahead of its “Person of the Year” issue.

In a Friday evening tweet, Trump says the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweets: “I said probably is no good and took a pass.”

Later that evening, Time tweeted that Trump “is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.” The magazine says it doesn’t comment on its choice until publication.

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances.

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.

6 p.m.

