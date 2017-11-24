St. Pete man in critical condition after single-vehicle crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in St. Pete Thursday night.

The crash occurred near the intersection of 29th Avenue South and 37th Street South around 10:40 p.m.

Police said 22-year-old Travis James Mobley Jr. was traveling southbound on 37th Street South, when for an unknown reason, he entered the northbound lane. He tried to get back into the southbound lane, but appears to have overcorrected.

Mobley lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The impact sent his Ford across 29th Avenue South and into a large tree.

Mobley sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he is listed in critical condition.

No other persons or vehicles were involved in the incident.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

