Special events during Small Business Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re too stuffed with turkey to get out of the house this Black Friday, you may want to consider shopping small and helping local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

There are a few events planned this weekend to show the small business community some love.

We’ve compiled a running list of Small Business Saturday events planned across the Bay area:

Seminole Heights 5th Annual Holiday Shop Hop

Location: Cleanse Apothecary, 6500 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL

Time: Friday, November 17, 2017, 10:30 AM

Congresswoman Kathy Castor will be holding a press conference at Cleanse Apothecary this Friday at 10:30am to kick off Small Business Saturday and the holiday season!

Location: The Graham Building, 6701 Florida Ave, Tampa, FL

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Holiday Party, 6:30PM- 8:30PM

Pick up your “Shop Hop Passport” at the Cleanse Apothecary and then shop ’till you drop at local Seminole Heights businesses all while collecting stamps. After a day of shopping, meet at The Graham Building for the Small Business Saturday Holiday Party! The Holiday Party will include music, wine tastings, raffles and prizes.

Explore and Shop Small – Lakeland

Location: Lakeland City Hall, 228 S Massachusetts Ave, Lakeland, FL

Time: Monday, November 20, 2017, 9:00 AM

The celebration with kick-off with a Small Business Saturday proclamation from Mayor Wiggs on Monday, November 20th.

Location: Lakeland Brewing Company, 640 East Main Street, Lakeland, FL

Time: Saturday, November 25, 2017, 7:00 AM-7:00 PM; Wrap-up Party 5:00 PM-7:00 PM

The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, Lakeland Business Leaders and the Downtown Lakeland Partnership are coming together to host a city-wide Small Business Saturday passport shopping event. At the end of the day, stop by the Lakeland Brewing Company for a celebration complete with raffles, prizes and more!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: