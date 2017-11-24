Code enforcement officers continue to check vacant homes, alleys in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The search for a killer in Seminole Heights is drawing attention to crawl spaces, abandoned homes and overgrown alleyways where a killer could be hiding.

Tampa code enforcement officers have been working with police to keep alleyways and vacant homes clear in order to eliminate possible hiding spaces for the unknown suspect.

“We still go in the area. If we see something that might need to be trimmed or an alley that we might have missed, we’ll go back and clean it up,” said Sal Ruggiero of the City of Tampa.

The plan was put in place immediately after the death of Anthony Naiboa, the third person killed in a string of unsolved murders.

The city increased code enforcement manpower in the area when the fourth victim, Ronald Felton, was gunned down earlier this month.

“I had 88 people dedicated. Clearing the alleys. Code enforcement officers looking for structures, so we were there pretty heavy in the area,” Ruggiero said.

On Friday, News Channel 8 watched as a Tampa police officer checked and cleared out an alley, but residents say there are still areas that need attention.

“I think they’re doing a pretty good job. They could do more. Other than that, they’re doing alright,” resident Eric Ladson said.

