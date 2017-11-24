Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Nov. 13 to Nov. 18

TAMPA (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed six Tampa Bay eateries from Nov. 13, 2017 to Nov. 18, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors said they found.
Bay Gardens Retirement Village at 1415 E. 124th Ave. in Tampa
Nov. 13, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 16 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises: 10 under the counter by the microwave and warmer, 2 in a Saran Wrap box, 5 on the top kitchen counter and 4 dead behind the hand wash sign.
- There was no waste receptacle installed at the hand wash sink that was provided with disposable towels.
- The shelf under the preparation table was soiled with food debris.
- The walk-in freezer floor was soiled.
- The walk-in freezer gaskets were soiled with slimy/mold-like buildup.
- An employee went out of the kitchen and came back in and then started cooking without washing their hands.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 2 under the counter by microwave, 4 in a Saran wrap box, 4 under the table by the coffee maker and 2 behind the hand wash sign.
- Roach excrement and droppings were found under the table by the bait traps.
- The cutting boards were stained and soiled.
Nov. 14, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 11 violations
La Hacienda Mexicana at 5537 Sheldon Road Ste. O in Tampa
Nov. 13, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 27 violations
- There was a buildup of soil and debris on the floor under the shelving.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises: 1 behind chest freezer, 1 in front of the ice machine and 2 dead roaches behind the booths in the dining room.
- Chips/tortilla shells were placed in a soiled plastic container near the steam table
- In-use tongs were stored on equipment door handles between uses.
- The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.
- Standing water or very slow draining water was found in the hand-wash sink, three-compartment sink, and mop sink.
- A cook removed soiled plates containing roaches and did not wash his hands before engaging in food preparation.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 8 in between the cast iron serving plate on lower shelf below grill, 3 were observed on the lower counter area, 10+ were found crawling on the shelf storing the clean dinnerware and 5+ live roaches were found inside of the electrical box on top of the dish machine.
- Encrusted material was found on the can opener blade.
- The hand wash sink was used for purposes other than hand-washing. It was used to thaw beef under running water.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours but not properly date marked. This included: beans, rice, sauces and cooked chicken.
Nov. 14, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations
Bermuda’s at 5700 Gulf Blvd. in St Pete Beach
Nov. 14, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 14 violations
- There was a buildup of food debris and soil residue on the equipment door handles.
- The coffee filters were not stored in a protected manner as to prevent contamination.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises.
- Gaskets on the 2-door beverage air cooler were slimy with a mold-like buildup.
- Grease was accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment throughout kitchen.
- There was ice buildup on lines in the walk-in freezer.
- There was standing water in the bottom of the reach-in cooler.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 2 in the floor mat of cook’s line, 3 inside of a broken steam well, 1 on the leg of the prep table and 1 on the leg of the fryer.
- A nonfood-grade basting brush was used on food. A paint brush was used for butter at the toast station.
Nov. 14, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 4 violations
Hernando Oaks Golf Club at 5230 Delacroix Dr. in Brooksville
Nov. 14, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 18 violations
- Clean utensils on the shelves in kitchen were stored in dirty plastic bins, dishes were also stored on a dirty cloth on shelves in the dish room.
- The fan cover in the walk-in cooler had an accumulation of dust and debris.
- The walk-in cooler floor gives way when stepped on, the metal is buckled, also under the shelving by the 3-compartment sink there is a hole in the floor.
- Lights in the dish room are missing the proper covers.
- There was an objectionable odor in the dish room by the 3-compartment sink.
- The plumbing under kitchen was in disrepair, standing water was visible underneath the establishment. There were visible signs of standing water outside of the back door as well as an odor.
- Water was leaking from a pipe at the hand wash sink at the bar.
- Pipes were broken under the kitchen, water from hand wash sink and 3-compartment sink was leaking onto the ground. Approximately 4-8 inches of water under kitchen was visible from side of the building.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: Approximately 50 rodent droppings were found on the storage room on floor, 8 in a pan with cans of Sterno, 5 on top of the water heater, 2 of them soft and approximately 5 under the shelf in the kitchen by door to storage room.
Nov. 15, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 11 violations
El Olivo Mexican Restaurant at 223 W. Central Ave. in Winter Haven
Nov. 15, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 5 violations
- There was accumulated grease on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.
- Single-service articles stored. To-go trays were stored improperly above prep table on the cook line.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: Approximately 23 dry and brittle rodent droppings were observed throughout the kitchen. 2 under the reach-in cooler next to grill, 13 behind the grill/cooking unit, 4 between the reach-in cooler across from the cook line, and 4 dry and brittle rodent droppings observed at the wait station.
- A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. Refried beans were held at 69°F.
Nov. 15, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations
Paul’s Famous Shrimp House at 530 Athens St. in Tarpon Springs
Nov. 16, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 10 violations
- An accumulation of debris was found inside the ware-washing machine.
- A buildup of food debris and soil residue was found on equipment door handles.
- A heavy buildup of accumulated grease was found on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.
- Food debris, dust and soil residue was found on the dry storage shelves at the wait station.
- The wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in the dishwashing area, and the walls throughout the kitchen.
- Live, small flying insects were found in the back storage room near the walk-in cooler and at the bar.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. All hard and dry: 30 on the floor behind the beer cooler, 20 on the floor near a bag in a box and hand wash sink, 75 on the shelf at the wait station, 6 in a basket with the plastic bags and sugar packets, 20 in the corner cluster between the 3-compartment sink and ware washer, 7 on the floor in the alcove near the storage room, 1 on the shelf with the silverware, 1 on the shelf with crackers, 2 on the shelf with liquor bottles and 1 on the table in the office.
Nov. 16, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from Nov. 13, to Nov. 18, 2017.
Hong Kong Restaurant at 2229 W C 48 in Bushnell, 39 violations
- Raw chicken and pork was stored over ready-to-eat fish in the reach-in freezer.
- The interior of the freezer was in disrepair with exposed insulation.
- Potentially hazardous food was thawed in standing water. This included chicken and pork in the large sink in the back of kitchen and 2 bags of shrimp in a bucket under the 3-compartment sink.
Golden Corral #526 at 2605 E. Gulf to Lake Hwy in Inverness, 31 violations
- Displayed food was not properly protected from contamination. The pies on end of buffet were on the end of counter and not covered by a sneeze guard.
- The interior of oven has a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.
- Old food was stuck to clean dishware and utensils due to a buildup of old food on the trays.
New York New York Pizza Bar and Grill at 1512 E. 7 Ave. in Tampa, 40 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut tomatoes 47°F, lasagna 47°F, calamari 47°F, chicken wings partially cooked 49°F, mozzarella cheese 50°F, ham 48°F, turkey 48°F, meatballs 49°F, ricotta 70°F, oil/garlic 71°F, sausage 71°F, cut tomatoes 63°F and marinara sauce 48°F.
- Partially-cooked chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauces in reach-in cooler on the cook line.
- The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.
Saigon Deli II LLC at 3858 W. Waters Ave. in Tampa, 40 violations
- The interior of the oven has a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: sliced tomatoes 49°F, chopped lettuce 52°F, bean sprouts 54°F, pork 51°F, shrimp 51°F, rice 52°F, bean sprouts 49°F and sausage 53°F.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours but not properly date marked. This included: rice, noodles and pork.
Urban Juice Company / 1895 at 510 N. Franklin St. in Tampa, 32 violations
- The floor was soiled and had an accumulation of debris behind and on the side of the cooking equipment.
- The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
- Raw beef was not properly separated from raw shrimp based upon minimum required cooking temperature.
Johnny Grits at 857 Klosterman Rd. E. in Tarpon Springs, 34 violations
- Dented and rusted cans of tomato juice were found. A Stop Sale was issued.
- A dish washer was stacking clean dishes and touching the center of plates without washing their hands.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours but not properly date marked. This included: mushroom soup, cooked sausage, cole slaw and tomato sauce.
Sushi Inc. at 270 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, 37 violations
- The establishment advertised white tuna on the menu and menu board but served another type of fish (Escolar) instead.
- Raw chicken was not properly separated from raw beef based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the reach-in cooler.
- Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 3 dry droppings found under the service area.
Ker’s Wing House Bar & Grill at 5003 US Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa, 29 violations
- An employee rubbed their hands together for less than 10-15 seconds while washing.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cooked onions 56°F, sliced cheese 60°F, ribs 48°F and shrimp 60°F.
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat wings in the reach-in cooler.