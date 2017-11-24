Tampa police use overdose antidote Narcan for first time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa have used the overdose antidote Narcan for the first time.

According to the Tampa Police Department, an officer used it Friday to revive a 27-year-old man who was found unresponsive with an empty syringe nearby.

“Officer Scott Seely used his nasal spray kit to provide a dose of Narcan. He estimated that within a minute, the man revived and sat right up. Moments later Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and provided treatment,” the agency said in a release.

Narcan is the nasal form of naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses. Tampa police were recently provided 825 Narcan kits and were trained in their usage.

