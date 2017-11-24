Tampa police use overdose antidote Narcan for first time

Narcan is displayed after a news conference to announce a program and pilot study in Hamilton County to more than quadruple distribution of the opioid overdose-reversing drug to 30,000 units in nasal spray form, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati. Attorney General Mike DeWine and representatives of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, BrightView Health and Adapt Pharma plan to dramatically expand availability of the drug in the southwest Ohio county stricken by increases in synthetic opioid abuse. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa have used the overdose antidote Narcan for the first time.

According to the Tampa Police Department, an officer used it Friday to revive a 27-year-old man who was found unresponsive with an empty syringe nearby.

“Officer Scott Seely used his nasal spray kit to provide a dose of Narcan. He estimated that within a minute, the man revived and sat right up. Moments later Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and provided treatment,” the agency said in a release.

Narcan is the nasal form of naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses. Tampa police were recently provided 825 Narcan kits and were trained in their usage.

