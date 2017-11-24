Pinellas woman arrested after leaving child in neighbor’s driveway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo woman faces a child neglect charge after she left her child in her neighbor’s driveway, according to an affidavit.

Police said 30-year-old Teresa Marie Watts dropped her child off in the 800 block of at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday. An hour later, her neighbor found the child “sitting in his parking lot.”

Watts told detectives she intentionally dropped the child off at her neighbor’s house, but her neighbor said he doesn’t know her very well, and hadn’t spoken to her at any point during the day.

The child told detectives Watts didn’t tell her where to go or when she would return. She said she hadn’t eaten all day. Detectives said the child’s residence had no power or running water.

Watts was taken into custody and charged with child neglect.

No further information is available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: