Pinellas woman arrested after leaving child in neighbor’s driveway

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo woman faces a child neglect charge after she left her child in her neighbor’s driveway, according to an affidavit.

Police said 30-year-old Teresa Marie Watts dropped her child off in the 800 block of at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.  An hour later, her neighbor found the child “sitting in his parking lot.”

Watts told detectives she intentionally dropped the child off at her neighbor’s house, but her neighbor said he doesn’t know her very well, and hadn’t spoken to her at any point during the day.

The child told detectives Watts didn’t tell her where to go or when she would return.  She said she hadn’t eaten all day.  Detectives said the child’s residence had no power or running water.

Watts was taken into custody and charged with child neglect.

No further information is available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s