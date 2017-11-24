Daughter stabs family dog to death after it attacked family in Safety Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman had to stab her family dog to death after it attacked her family in Safety Harbor on Friday.

According to a deputy on scene, the pit bull “turned on” its owners. A mother and her daughter are both “badly torn up” after being bitten.

The family owns three pit bulls. One, named Buster, starting attacking the other two dogs.

The woman stabbed the dog to death after it bit her sister and mother as they tried to get the dogs away from each other.

