Daughter stabs family dog to death after it attacked family in Safety Harbor

By Published: Updated:

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman had to stab her family dog to death after it attacked her family in Safety Harbor on Friday.

According to a deputy on scene, the pit bull “turned on” its owners. A mother and her daughter are both “badly torn up” after being bitten.

The family owns three pit bulls. One, named Buster, starting attacking the other two dogs.

The woman stabbed the dog to death after it bit her sister and mother as they tried to get the dogs away from each other.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s