Mounted police patrolling Seminole Heights

TAMPA, FLA. (AP) – Tampa police are using horse patrols in a neighborhood that’s been plagued by homicides in recent weeks.

Officials in Tampa have been searching for the person — or people — responsible for shooting and killing four in the Seminole Heights neighborhood since Oct. 9. Police have said the shootings have happened with in close proximity of each other, aren’t robberies and could be the work of a serial killer.

The homicides have left residents scared and city officials frustrated because there hasn’t been an arrest, despite a reward of more than $100,000 for information to help solve the case. The department has received some 1,100 tips.

The mounted horse patrols in the neighborhood will begin Friday and extend through the weekend.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: