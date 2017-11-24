Man tries to burglarize unmarked PSO vehicle with deputies inside

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco man was caught red-handed trying to burglarize a patrol car with deputies inside.

Earlier this month, deputies say Stephen Titland, 49, was captured on video trying to burglarize several vehicles on Hawbuck Street in Trinity Oaks.

The following day, he tried to break into an unmarked Pasco Sheriff’s Office vehicle that happened to be occupied by the agency’s Strategic Targeted Area Response (STAR) unit, a team responsible for hunting down burglars. The incident happened on Hawbuck Street in Trinity Oaks last Wednesday. He was promptly arrested and positively identified as the suspect in the Hawbuck Street incident.

Titland faces charges of attempted burglary, loitering and prowling, burglary auto, unoccupied and violation of probation. He was on felony probation for a burglary/criminal mischief conviction in Pinellas County.

