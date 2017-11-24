Man shoots at woman, snatches purse during Thanksgiving robbery at Tyrone Square Mall

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a woman was inside her car when a robber shot through the driver’s side window and stole her purse.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Tyrone Square Mall in St. Petersburg at 9:25 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 51-year-old noticed a man following her when she was walking back to her car. She rushed to the vehicle and locked the door, but the man pulled out a gun and fired one shot into her car, shattering the driver’s side window.

The robber then reached into the vehicle and snatched her purse.

Fortunately, the woman was not injured.

Police are investigating and reviewing all available surveillance video from the area. They say a stolen Saturn recovered nearby was also processed for evidence.

The St. Petersburg Police Department has ramped up patrols in all areas of the mall’s parking lot as well as inside the mall throughout the weekend.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 893-7780 or text SSPD + their tip to TIP411 and refer to report #2017-053835.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s