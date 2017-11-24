Man shoots at woman, snatches purse during Thanksgiving robbery at Tyrone Square Mall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a woman was inside her car when a robber shot through the driver’s side window and stole her purse.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Tyrone Square Mall in St. Petersburg at 9:25 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 51-year-old noticed a man following her when she was walking back to her car. She rushed to the vehicle and locked the door, but the man pulled out a gun and fired one shot into her car, shattering the driver’s side window.

The robber then reached into the vehicle and snatched her purse.

Fortunately, the woman was not injured.

Police are investigating and reviewing all available surveillance video from the area. They say a stolen Saturn recovered nearby was also processed for evidence.

The St. Petersburg Police Department has ramped up patrols in all areas of the mall’s parking lot as well as inside the mall throughout the weekend.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 893-7780 or text SSPD + their tip to TIP411 and refer to report #2017-053835.

