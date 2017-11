CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A bomb squad was called to a Babies “R” Us store in Clearwater to inspect a suspicious package that turned out to be a metal box filled with personal items.

Police said the box was found in a shopping cart outside the store, which is located at 21315 U.S. 19 N. around 10:30 a.m. this morning.

The store was evacuated as a precaution.

Officers are currently clearing the scene.

