Body found in backyard after 15-year-old, grandmother go missing in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, (WFLA) – The body of a missing woman is believed to have been found in the backyard of her son’s home, according to First Coast News.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was previously issued for Logan Mott, 15, on Wednesday. He and his grandmother, 53-year-old Kristina French, have been missing for several days.

The boy’s father came home to find his house ransacked, guns missing and both Mott and French missing.

Eric French is a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officer.

Mott may be traveling in a 2015 silver Dodge Dart, Florida tag DLLT42.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

