Bay area shoppers carry on Black Friday tradition

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Black Friday has arrived and many people in the Bay area are looking for the perfect gifts for the holiday.

Local retailers tell us this Black Friday wasn’t as busy as other Black Fridays in the past, but shoppers say the retail holiday is less about deals and more about tradition.

Stephanie Sabota grew up Black Friday shopping with her mom. She and her brother have carried on the tradition, and she tells us she looks forward to it all year long.

“It’s about us getting together. It’s the one day that he and I spend together a year and it’s the one day that we literally talk about it for weeks to follow. We have a plan and a strategy,” Sabota said.

Sabota starts shopping early Friday morning and doesn’t like when her plans are interrupted.

“We were upset that Target wasn’t open earlier because we usually hit that at five so it threw off our whole day.”

She made up for the loss at Toys”R”Us where she was able to get gifts for all three of her daughters.

Sabota says Black Friday isn’t about the deals. “I think it’s more about the act of being together and doing it with family and having fun,” she said.

Others like Jolean Hilliard joined in on the fun and tradition. “Part of the tradition is eating all of that turkey, waking up, finding deals, seeing lots of people happy and looking for things,” said Hilliard.

Some spend all day looking for the perfect gift and will shop until they drop.

“My sons we kind of make a day of it. In about an hour or so we will be picking them up and we will shop around a little bit, we have breakfast and then we shop around a little bit more,” Hilliard said.

