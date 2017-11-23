US troops get traditional Thanksgiving meal in Afghanistan

WFLA/NBC Published:

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (WFLA/NBC) – United States troops in Afghanistan are far from home, but they celebrated Thanksgiving in traditional style on Thursday.

The troops received two meals, one for lunch and the same for dinner.

Commander General Nicholson flew in for the meals. It’s a military tradition to have officers serve those below them on holidays.

Those on a forward operating base received hot meals by helicopter on Wednesday.

Back at the base, officers faced off against enlisted in a Turkey Bowl game.

It will be business as usual on Friday, as troops try to help Afghanistan defeat the Taliban.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s