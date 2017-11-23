US troops get traditional Thanksgiving meal in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (WFLA/NBC) – United States troops in Afghanistan are far from home, but they celebrated Thanksgiving in traditional style on Thursday.

The troops received two meals, one for lunch and the same for dinner.

Commander General Nicholson flew in for the meals. It’s a military tradition to have officers serve those below them on holidays.

Those on a forward operating base received hot meals by helicopter on Wednesday.

Back at the base, officers faced off against enlisted in a Turkey Bowl game.

It will be business as usual on Friday, as troops try to help Afghanistan defeat the Taliban.

