Trump presents his report card, passes with flying colors

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump has a Thanksgiving Day message for the nation: Look at all I’ve done.
Trump is telling followers in an early-morning holiday tweet that, “your Country is starting to do really well.”
He says: Jobs are “coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….!”
Trump is celebrating the holiday from his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
He’s scheduled to thank members of the military via video conference today.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 2017 Tampa Bay retail store hours & deals for Thanksgiving & Black Friday
- Mom charged after putting recording device in daughter’s backpack
- Tampa PD trying to locate relatives of mother, 2 boys, hit by car on Dale Mabry
- Tampa Bay area police, firefighters, engineers buy fake college diplomas
- Former Backstreet Boy, Ruskin native Nick Carter accused of rape
- Arrest made in case of dog found beaten, stabbed, stuffed in suitcase
- Man accused of ejaculating into co-worker’s water bottle, putting semen in her honey jar