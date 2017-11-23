Truck into home changes Thanksgiving plans for Holiday family

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Diane Gibson was inside her home with four others when a pick-up truck came crashing through the wall of her house and into her bedroom.

“I just heard a crunch and things started flying into my bed and my dog was with me and she just freaked out,” said Gibson.

Joseph Bergeron, 43, told the Florida Highway Patrol his brakes failed, but troopers smelled alcohol on Bergeron’s breath and arrested him for driving under the influence.

Gibson was in shock.

“My whole closet is gone and the doorway which is encased in cement, my bookcases are all gone. I mean, a bunch of stuff is destroyed,” said Gibson after looking over the damage.

Thursday, a family friend came to put plywood over the gaping hole in Gibson’s home.

“I got a text this morning about 7:30, said ‘Happy Thanksgiving and give me a call when you get a chance,'” said Terry Roe as he put another screw into the plywood.

“Not much you can do, when somebody needs help, they need help,” said Roe.

Next door, Tammie Pellitier could hardly believe her neighbor survived the crash.

“I was here last night and I heard a loud crash. I thought somebody had hit the cars or there was an accident at the light here,” said Pellitier.

Gibson says she is now staying with her daughter until more repairs can be made on her home.

“I just told my neighbor there’s one thing that we can all be thankful for is nobody got hurt,” said Pellitier.

