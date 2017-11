PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has cancelled a Tornado Warning for parts of western Pasco County.

The warning included the Bayonet Point, Jasmine Estates and Port Richey communities.

The warning was in effect until 1:15 p.m

“A storm is moving rapidly NE at 20 mph. High wind gusts and strong downpours are also possible,” said Storm Team Meteorologist Leigh Spann.