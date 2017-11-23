Thanksgiving Day sales very popular across Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) – Some of you are likely watching News Channel 8 on a brand new 4K television.

TVs are in high demand, along with other electronics, for Black Friday sales that started this Thanksgiving Thursday.

Instead of being home watching football and digesting turkey, thousands are spending this Thanksgiving spending money.

Some shoppers got in line Wednesday to make sure they could snap up a deal on Thanksgiving.

They had their eyes on all kinds of electronics.

“The iPhone, the Beats headphones, the Fit Bits,” said Kayla White.

A $500 TV for less than $200? Natasha Patterson braved cool temperatures, hard concrete and occasional rain to score six of them.

“Cold. Hungry. Got a little bit wet. Husband getting aggravated. I think he wants to divorce me but it ain’t gonna happen,” said Patterson.

But be forewarned. Each store has a set number of promotional items for sale.

When they’re gone, they’re gone.

That didn’t stop a huge crowd from streaming into the store, hoping to snag a good deal. They didn’t care that the accommodations outside were less than ideal.

“I didn’t sleep much at all. Probably no sleep. But it was hard, yeah,” said Conner Presley.

With ads in hand and circles highlighting their targets, Thanksgiving Day Black Friday shoppers swarmed the aisles, scooping up their discounted stuff.

“We have the LG and we got the TV in line so we’re able to get the TV. We’re getting this sound system to go with it,” said Presley.

Christmas came early for those who got in line early and found what they were looking for.

If you’re plotting your strategy for Friday morning, do some homework on the items you want. Figure out if they are really a good deal.

