Tampa PD trying to locate relatives of mother, 2 boys, hit by car on Dale Mabry

Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother and her two children are spending Thanksgiving in the hospital after they were hit by a car while trying to cross one of the Tampa Bay area’s busiest roads.

The mother and her boys, ages 2 and 5, suffered serious injuries, but all three are in stable condition as of Thanksgiving morning. They are being treated at Tampa General Hospital.

Investigators say the family was hit at 5:52 p.m. on Wednesday. The mother attempted to cross South Dale Mabry Highway while holding the hands of her two boys. They were crossing from the east to the west and were not in a crosswalk. The family was hit by a car driving in the southbound direction.

The driver immediately stopped and stayed at the scene after the crash.

The family was transported to Tampa General Hospital. The mother was in critical condition last night, however her condition has improved.

Southbound Dale Mabry Highway from Oklahoma to Wisconsin was closed for hours after the crash.

Police say they are not able to release the names of the mother and her children because next of kin has not been located. The family is not originally from the Tampa area.

