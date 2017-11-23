So Cute! Baby giraffe born at Busch Gardens on Thanksgiving Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There was a very special arrival at Busch Gardens on Thanksgiving morning.
Celina, a giraffe at the theme park, gave birth to a baby.
The baby stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 lbs.
Busch Gardens announced the birth on its Facebook and Twitter pages along with three adorable photos of the little one.
“While you were busy enjoying a Thanksgiving feast, we were busy delivering a baby giraffe! From our growing family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!”
Details about the baby’s sex have not been released. The baby does not yet have a name.
In case you are wondering, Busch Gardens does not have a giraffe livestream.
